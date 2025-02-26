JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
