JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.