Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $55.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

