JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $616.38 million, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

