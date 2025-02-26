KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 15040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBCSY
KBC Group Price Performance
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.