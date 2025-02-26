KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 15040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

