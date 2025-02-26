Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

