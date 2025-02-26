Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,303,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,424,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

