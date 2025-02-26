Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,574 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 2,179,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,974,000 after buying an additional 197,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

