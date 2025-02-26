Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s Why

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 2,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Lagardere Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

About Lagardere

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

