LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

