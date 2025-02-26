LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,286 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

