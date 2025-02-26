LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBBB opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.