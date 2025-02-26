Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTBR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 2,238,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.25. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Insider Transactions at Lightbridge

In other Lightbridge news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,239.94. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Larry Goldman sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $26,060.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,091.11. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,668. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

