Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%.
Lineage Trading Up 1.8 %
Lineage stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 1,324,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. Lineage has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Lineage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Lineage Company Profile
Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.
