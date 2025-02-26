Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.70 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $58.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 810,254,778 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 810,239,918.70849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00579758 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.