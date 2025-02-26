Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,301,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,058,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after buying an additional 335,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,089. This trade represents a 34.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYAN stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

