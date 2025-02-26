Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 3541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 16.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

