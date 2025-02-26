Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maple Leaf Foods traded as high as C$25.82 and last traded at C$25.55, with a volume of 571071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.57.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.76%.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.
