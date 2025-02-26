Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

CART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,984. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,152.90. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,636 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,701,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Further Reading

