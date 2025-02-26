Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.78, but opened at $43.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear shares last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 3,790,643 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,734,980.82. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,311 shares of company stock worth $1,088,636. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

