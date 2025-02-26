Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 682,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.