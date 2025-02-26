MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $26.05. MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.