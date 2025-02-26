McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,305 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $310.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

