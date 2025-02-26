Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 121,286 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 62,458 put options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 7,032,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959,352. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

