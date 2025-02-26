Michele Murgel Sells 4,632 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $298,949.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,264.76. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73.

Intapp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 6,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $47,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after acquiring an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intapp by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 579,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,563,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

