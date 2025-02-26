MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,964,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.