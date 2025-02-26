Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.24 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $111.24 million and $6.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,161,252,532 coins and its circulating supply is 950,862,932 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

