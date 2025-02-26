Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Nano has a market cap of $146.91 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,861.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00146825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.89 or 0.00340642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00250590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00021718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00040445 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.