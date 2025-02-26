Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – February 26th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that research, develop, or manufacture products involving extremely small particles or devices measured at a nanometer scale. These companies are often involved in industries like healthcare, electronics, and energy, where the unique properties of nanomaterials can offer innovative advantages over conventional materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.47. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,423. NVE has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $90.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $343.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. 80,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,692. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 1,033,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,611. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 12,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,240. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNNW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

