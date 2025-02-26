Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 2,712 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $423,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,907,559.84. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

