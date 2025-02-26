National Pension Service Buys 3,164 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Equinix were worth $229,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,532 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $906.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $929.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

