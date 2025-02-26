National Pension Service Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,937 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $261,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 184.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

