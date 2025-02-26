National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,346 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Target were worth $207,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Daiwa America lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

