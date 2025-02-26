National Pension Service Sells 4,615 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Pension Service cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $407,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $922.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,046.77 and a 200 day moving average of $981.50.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,106 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

