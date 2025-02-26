National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 560,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,878. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

