Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $127.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nelnet

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.