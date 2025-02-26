Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8,398.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,232,000 after purchasing an additional 271,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 321,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,005,000 after purchasing an additional 231,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

NYSE:CB opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

