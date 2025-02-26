Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.

Nine Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Featured Articles

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

