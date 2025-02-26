Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.
Nine Entertainment Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98.
Nine Entertainment Company Profile
