Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 43,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.