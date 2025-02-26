Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Novanta Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. Novanta has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average is $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

