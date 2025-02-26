NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.70. NuScale Power shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 2,743,597 shares.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 35.0% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 204.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 111,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NuScale Power by 581.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,995 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.