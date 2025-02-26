NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.70. NuScale Power shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 2,743,597 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
