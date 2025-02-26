NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.28. 313,779,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,541,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVIDIA stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

