Omni Network (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.79 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Omni Network has a total market cap of $76.82 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00005043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,353,786 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,453,508.58 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 4.49177837 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $21,317,353.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

