ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

