Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE IBM opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

