OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter.
OTC Markets Group Price Performance
OTCM opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
