OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTCM opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.