Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Owens Corning updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $158.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $145.50 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.