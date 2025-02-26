Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.
Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Packaging Co. of America Price Performance
PKG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 730,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
