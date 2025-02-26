Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 222016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
