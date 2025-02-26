Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.89. 12,046,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 14,701,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $432,333.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,188.77. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,433. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

