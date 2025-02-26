Persistence Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $155,324.94 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,253,982 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

